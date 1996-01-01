10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reversible acid-catalyzed hydration of the alkene shown below:
Which of the following would shift the equilibrium to the right?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increase the temperature of the reaction
B
Decrease the temperature of the reaction
C
Increase the acidity of the reaction
D
Decrease the basicity of the reaction