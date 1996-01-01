6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following reaction, the value of ∆H° is −42 kcal/mol. Calculate the bond dissociation enthalpy of the C—H bond when the bond dissociation enthalpies of O—Cl, C—Cl, and O—H bonds are 47, 85, and 105 Kcal/mol, respectively.
A. 101 Kcal/mol
B. 120 Kcal/mol
C. 50 Kcal/mol
D. 320 Kcal/mol
