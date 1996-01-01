4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Cis vs Trans
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Looking at the substituents around the double bond in each of the given structures, decide whether they can show geometric isomerism or not. For the ones that can, draw the structures of the isomers with their names using E-Z nomenclature.
a. 1-Chlorobuta-1,3-diene
b. 3-Chloropent-2-ene
