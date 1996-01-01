10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
10. Addition Reactions Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given below are the second-order rate constants (in units of M-1s-1) for the acid-catalyzed hydration of the four alkenes at 25°C. Identify the correct order of the rates of hydration starting with the alkene that reacts the fastest.
Given below are the second-order rate constants (in units of M-1s-1) for the acid-catalyzed hydration of the four alkenes at 25°C. Identify the correct order of the rates of hydration starting with the alkene that reacts the fastest.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Y > W > X > Z
B
Z > Y > W > X
C
X > W > Y > Z
D
W > X > Z > Y