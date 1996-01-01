5. Chirality
Atropisomers
5. Chirality Atropisomers
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the three-dimensional structures of the following molecules. Determine which of these has asymmetric carbon and which is chiral despite the lack of an asymmetric carbon.
a. (CH3)2C=C=CHBr
b. H2C=C=CHBr
Draw the three-dimensional structures of the following molecules. Determine which of these has asymmetric carbon and which is chiral despite the lack of an asymmetric carbon.
a. (CH3)2C=C=CHBr
b. H2C=C=CHBr
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molecule 'a' has an asymmetric carbon while molecule 'b' does not.
B
Molecule 'b' has an asymmetric carbon while molecule 'a' does not.
C
Molecule 'a' is chiral while molecule 'b' is not.
D
Both molecules lack asymmetric carbon and both are achiral.