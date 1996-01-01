7. Substitution Reactions
Nucleophilic Substitution
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perkin condensation is quite similar to the aldol and Claisen condensations. Draw the structure of compounds formed when the product of the following Perkin condensation reaction is treated with water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D