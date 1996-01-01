5. Chirality
Fischer Projection
5. Chirality Fischer Projection
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following set of Fischer formulas:
Use the first structure as the model and identify its relationship with the rest of the structures in this set.
Identify relationships as: Same molecules, constitutional isomer, enantiomer, or diastereomer.
Consider the following set of Fischer formulas:
Use the first structure as the model and identify its relationship with the rest of the structures in this set.
Identify relationships as: Same molecules, constitutional isomer, enantiomer, or diastereomer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A & B are the same molecule
A & C are the same molecule
A & D are enantiomers
A & C are the same molecule
A & D are enantiomers
B
A & B are enantiomers
A & C are the same molecule
A & D are enantiomers
A & C are the same molecule
A & D are enantiomers
C
A & B are enantiomers
A & C are enantiomers
A & D are enantiomers
A & C are enantiomers
A & D are enantiomers
D
A & B are the same molecule
A & C are the enantiomers
A & D are enantiomers
A & C are the enantiomers
A & D are enantiomers