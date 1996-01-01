5. Chirality
5. Chirality Fischer Projection
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following molecules:
Draw a mirror image for each of the two molecules. Determine whether the mirror image is the same molecule or the enantiomer of the original molecule. If there is any symmetry plane present, draw the plane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D