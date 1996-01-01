16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugation Chemistry
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the molecular orbitals of 1,3,5-hexatriene, determine how the HOMO and LUMO and the symmetric and antisymmetric orbitals are related.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The LUMO is antisymmetric when the HOMO is symmetric.
B
The LUMO is symmetric when the HOMO is antisymmetric.
C
The LUMO is symmetric when the HOMO is antisymmetric, and vice versa.
D
HOMO and LUMO are both symmetric.