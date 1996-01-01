22. Condensation Chemistry
Condensation Reactions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the base is stronger than the substituent linked to the acyl group in the tetrahedral intermediate, determine the product of an acyl substitution reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A new carboxylic acid derivative.
B
A combination of two carboxylic acid derivatives.
C
A combination of nitrile and carboxylic acid derivatives.
D
No reaction.