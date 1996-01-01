22. Condensation Chemistry
Condensation Reactions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
What would be the product of the acyl substitution reaction in which a weaker base than the substituent linked to the acyl group is used?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A new carboxylic acid derivative.
B
A combination of two carboxylic acid derivatives.
C
A combination of nitrile and carboxylic acid derivatives.
D
No reaction.