18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Iodination of ethylbenzene follows electrophilic aromatic substitution. In the second step of this reaction, water acts as a base and removes a proton from the sigma complex. Show the product you would expect if the water would act as a nucleophile instead of a base. Explain why this reaction is not feasible.
Iodination of ethylbenzene follows electrophilic aromatic substitution. In the second step of this reaction, water acts as a base and removes a proton from the sigma complex. Show the product you would expect if the water would act as a nucleophile instead of a base. Explain why this reaction is not feasible.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
This reaction is completely feasible
B
This reaction is not feasible because of the steric hindrance
C
This reaction is not feasible because of the gain of aromaticity in the final product
D
This reaction is not feasible because of the loss of aromaticity in the final product