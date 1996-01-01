18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Biphenyl is an aromatic compound having two benzene rings joined by a single bond. The site of an electrophilic aromatic reaction is usually the one that is on the more activated ring. The other ring and other substituents (if present) also affect the reaction regiochemistry.
Predict the major product of a monochlorination reaction for the following compound:
Biphenyl is an aromatic compound having two benzene rings joined by a single bond. The site of an electrophilic aromatic reaction is usually the one that is on the more activated ring. The other ring and other substituents (if present) also affect the reaction regiochemistry.
Predict the major product of a monochlorination reaction for the following compound:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D