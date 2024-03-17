Step 1: Make a mixture of L-alanine and D-alanine to form the ester of each amino acid.

Step 2: Treat the mixture with esterase.

Step 3: Separate L-alanine, methanol, and ester of D-alanine.

Step 4: Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the ester of D-alanine.

Step 5: Isolate D-alanine.