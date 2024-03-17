26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
L and D Amino Acids
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enzymes are chiral and react at different rates with a pair of enantiomers. Hydrolysis of esters can be catalyzed using the enzyme esterase. This enzyme hydrolyzes esters of L-amino acids much more rapidly than the esters of D-amino acids. Describe how you can separate L-alanine and D-alanine using this enzyme.
