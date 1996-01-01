4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Drawing Newman Projections
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine structures that correspond to the same compound. Also identify structures that correspond to different compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Structures 1 and 2: 2,3-dimethylpentane;
Structures 3, 4 and 5: 2,2-dimethylpentane
B
Structures 1, 2 and 3: 2,3-dimethylpentane;
Structures 4 and 5: 2,2-dimethylpentane
C
Structures 1, 2 and 4: 2,3-dimethylpentane;
Structures 3 and 5: 2,2-dimethylpentane
D
Structures 1, 2 and 5: 2,3-dimethylpentane;
Structures 3 and 4: 2,2-dimethylpentane
