17. Aromaticity
Acidity of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pKa value for cyclohexa-1,3-diene is 44, but the pKa value for cyclohexane is 52. Explain this difference.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the conjugate base of cyclohexane is resonance stabilized, it is more acidic and has a lower pKa value than cyclohexa-1,3-diene.
B
Because the conjugate base of cyclohexane is resonance stabilized, it is less acidic and has a lower pKa value than cyclohexa-1,3-diene.
C
Because the conjugate base of cyclohexa-1,3-diene is resonance stabilized, it is less acidic and has a lower pKa value than cyclohexane.
D
Because the conjugate base of cyclohexa-1,3-diene is resonance stabilized, it is more acidic and has a lower pKa value than cyclohexane.