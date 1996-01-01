17. Aromaticity
Acidity of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
17. Aromaticity Acidity of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is indene a stronger acid than indole even though the electronegativity of nitrogen is greater than that of carbon?
Why is indene a stronger acid than indole even though the electronegativity of nitrogen is greater than that of carbon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Indene is a stronger acid than indole because of the strong inductive effect of nitrogen.
B
Indene is a stronger acid than indole because of a more electron-deficient carbon atom.
C
Indene is a stronger acid than indole because it gains aromaticity after deprotonation.
D
Indene is a stronger acid than indole because azepine loses aromaticity after deprotonation.