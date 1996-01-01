13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction shown below, is the organic molecule oxidized? Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reactant is oxidized because it gained a new C–C bond and a C–Br bond.
B
The molecule is oxidized because it gained a C–Br bond and lost a C–H bond.
C
The molecule is oxidized because it gained a C–C bond and lost a C–H bond.
D
The reactant is not oxidized.