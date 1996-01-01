10. Addition Reactions
Hydrogenation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why it is not possible to synthesize trans-1,2-diethylcyclohexane using the hydrogenation of 1,2-diethylcyclohex-1-ene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cyclic alkenes does not undergo catalytic hydrogenation.
B
Hydrogenation is a syn addition which leads to cis product.
C
Hydrogenation is an anti addition which leads to cis product.
D
Cis-alkenes always form cis product on hydrogenation.