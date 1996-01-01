13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
When an unknown compound, A, is treated with chromic acid, it gives a ketone, B. On the other hand, when the same compound A is treated with PBr3 in a separate reaction, C is formed which is further reacted with Mg in ether to form a Grignard reagent, D. When D and B are mixed, compound E is formed. Hydrolysis of E yields 3,4-diethylhexan-3-ol.
Give the structures of compounds A to E.
