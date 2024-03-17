10. Addition Reactions
Oxidative Cleavage
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the major products of the reaction of 1,2-diethylcyclohex-1-ene with warm, concentrated KMnO4. Problem-Solving Hint: warm, concentrated KMnO4 oxidizes the pi bond of an alkene and breaks the double bond entirely, giving carbonyl groups.
