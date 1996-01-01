When cis-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane and trans-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane undergo an E2 elimination, why do they produce different major products?

A) For cis-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane, the methyl group occupies the equatorial position, while trans-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane contains the methyl group at the axial position.

B) cis-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane corresponds to fewer diaxial interactions than trans-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane.

C) In the reaction of cis-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane, the axial hydrogen at the β-carbon bonded to the methyl group reacts, whereas in the reaction of trans-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane, it is the axial hydrogen at the β-carbon that is not bonded to the methyl substituent.

D) In the reaction of cis-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane, the β-hydrogen bonded to the methyl group is axial, while it is equatorial in trans-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane.