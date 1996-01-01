4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the compounds which can show cis-trans isomerism.
a. CH2=CH2
b. CH3—CH2—C(CH3)=C(CH3)—CH2—CH3
c. CH3—C(Br)=C(Br)—CH3
d. (Ph)2C=C(CH3)2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All of the given compounds can show cis-trans isomerism
B
Compounds (a) and (c) can show cis-trans isomerism while compounds (b) and (d) can not.
C
None of the given compounds can show cis-trans isomerism
D
Compounds (b) and (c) can show cis-trans isomerism while compounds (a) and (d) can not.