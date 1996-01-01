17. Aromaticity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the given molecule antiaromatic, aromatic, or nonaromatic? If it is aromatic, what is its n in Hückel's rule? If not, why does it break the aromaticity rule?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The molecule is aromatic. Its n is 2.
B
The molecule is aromatic. Its n is 3.
C
The molecule is antiaromatic. It breaks the aromaticity rule because it does not have a 4n + 2 number of π electrons.
D
The molecule is nonaromatic. It breaks the aromaticity rule because it is not planar.