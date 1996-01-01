17. Aromaticity
Aromatic Hydrocarbons
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the cation below is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. If it is aromatic, determine its n in Hückel's rule. If not, explain how it breaks the aromaticity rule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The cation is aromatic. Its n is 2.
B
The cation is aromatic. Its n is 4.
C
The cation is antiaromatic. It breaks the aromaticity rule because it does not have a (4n + 2) number of π electrons.
D
The cation is nonaromatic. It breaks the aromaticity rule because it is not planar.