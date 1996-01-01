15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Fragmentation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is the mass spectrum of butan-2-ol. Identify the m/z of the fragments generated from one dehydration and two α-cleavage fragmentations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dehydration: 59 m/z
α-cleavage: 45 m/z and 56 m/z
B
Dehydration: 45 m/z
α-cleavage: 27 m/z and 31 m/z
C
Dehydration: 56 m/z
α-cleavage: 45 m/z and 59 m/z
D
Dehydration: 56 m/z
α-cleavage: 27 m/z and 59 m/z