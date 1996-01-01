7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
7. Substitution Reactions SN1 Reaction
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction of 1-bromo-3,3-dimethylbutane with methanol, its rate increases with the addition of silver nitrate into the mixture. Explain this observation.
For the reaction of 1-bromo-3,3-dimethylbutane with methanol, its rate increases with the addition of silver nitrate into the mixture. Explain this observation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The stability of the intermediate decreases because of the nitrate ion.
B
The carbon-bromine bond is weakened by the nitrate ion.
C
Silver ions make it easier for the halogen to break free from the compound.
D
Solubility of the carbocation increases because of the electrolyte.