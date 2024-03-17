10. Addition Reactions
Epoxide Reactions
10. Addition Reactions Epoxide Reactions
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given reaction:
(i) The reaction could also form another product, a seven-membered molecule. Draw the structure of the product.
(ii) Explain why so few of the seven-membered ring molecules (the other product) were formed.
For the given reaction:
(i) The reaction could also form another product, a seven-membered molecule. Draw the structure of the product.
(ii) Explain why so few of the seven-membered ring molecules (the other product) were formed.