4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Cycloalkanes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Cycloalkanes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Each of the descriptions given below applies to more than one cycloalkane. Draw two structures for each of the given descriptions and provide a name for each.
a. trans-dimethylcyclobutane
b. cis-dibromocyclopentane
