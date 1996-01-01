Identify the relationship between the compounds in each of the given pairs. Choose whether they are the same compounds, constitutional isomers, or not isomers.



a. BrCH=CHCH 2 CH 3 and CH 2 =CHCH 2 CH 2 Br

b. CH 3 CH 2 CH 2 CH 2 CH 3 and (CH 3 ) 4 C