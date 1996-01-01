5. Chirality
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the relationship between the compounds in each of the given pairs. Choose whether they are the same compounds, constitutional isomers, or not isomers.
a. BrCH=CHCH2CH3 and CH2=CHCH2CH2Br
b. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 and (CH3)4C
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pair a = Constitutional isomers
Pair b = Constitutional isomers
Pair b = Constitutional isomers
B
Pair a = Not isomers
Pair b = Constitutional isomers
Pair b = Constitutional isomers
C
Pair a = Constitutional isomers
Pair b = Not isomers
Pair b = Not isomers
D
Pair a = Same compounds
Pair b = Constitutional isomers
Pair b = Constitutional isomers