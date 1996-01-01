3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following acid-base reaction.
Write the products, identify the direction that is favored by the equilibrium, and give an explanation for your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
An acid-base equilibrium always favors the side with weaker acids and bases. This equilibrium favors the reactant side because the product side has the weaker acid and base.
B
An acid-base equilibrium always favors the side with stronger acids and bases. This equilibrium favors the reactant side because the product side has the stronger acid and base.
C
An acid-base equilibrium always favors the side with weaker acids and bases. This equilibrium favors the product side because the product side has the weaker acid and base.
D
An acid-base equilibrium always favors the side with stronger acids and bases. This equilibrium favors the product side because the product side has the stronger acid and base.