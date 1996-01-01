1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Geometry
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find out the hybridization and bond angles (approximately) of the central atoms in the following molecules. Also, draw their three-dimensional structures including lone pairs of electrons (if any).
a. HCOOH
b. (CH3CH2)3N
c. [CH3CH2NH3]+
