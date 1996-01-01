10. Addition Reactions
Epoxidation
10. Addition Reactions Epoxidation
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the products for the epoxidation reactions of the following alkenes through m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. cis-cyclononene
b. trans-cyclononene
Provide the products for the epoxidation reactions of the following alkenes through m-chloroperoxybenzoic acid. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. cis-cyclononene
b. trans-cyclononene
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D