3. Acids and Bases
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following acid-base reaction to answer these questions.
(a) Which reactant is the acid and which one is the base?
(b) Which is the most acidic proton in the acid?
(c) Which is the most electron-rich atom in the base?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Ethylamide is the acid and propan-2-ol is the base.
(b) The amide protons.
(c) Nitrogen.
B
(a) Propan-2-ol is the acid and ethylamide is the base.
(b) The hydroxyl proton.
(c) Nitrogen.
C
(a) Propan-2-ol is the acid and ethylamide is the base.
(b) The methyl proton.
(c) Oxygen.
D
(a) Ethylamide is the acid and propan-2-ol is the base.
(b) The hydroxyl proton.
(c) oxygen.
