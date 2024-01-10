7. Substitution Reactions
Good Leaving Groups
7. Substitution Reactions Good Leaving Groups
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following pair of compounds:
Predict which will have a higher boiling/melting point.
Consider the following pair of compounds:
Predict which will have a higher boiling/melting point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound A will have a higher boiling/melting point.
B
Compound A will have a higher boiling point, while compound B will have a higher melting point.
C
Compound B will have a higher boiling/melting point.
D
Compound B will have a higher boiling point, while compound A will have a higher melting point.