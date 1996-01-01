20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show the missing reagents in the given synthesis.
Show the missing reagents in the given synthesis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A = CO, Cl, AlCl3, CuCl, high pressure
B = 1. H3O+, 2. acetone
B = 1. H3O+, 2. acetone
B
A = Formaldehyde, HCl
B = 1. H3O+, 2. propan-2-one
B = 1. H3O+, 2. propan-2-one
C
A = Acetone
B = 1. HO−, 2. acetaldehyde
B = 1. HO−, 2. acetaldehyde
D
A = CO, Cl, AlCl3, CuCl, high pressure
B = 1. HO−, 2. pentan-3-one
B = 1. HO−, 2. pentan-3-one