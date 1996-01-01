9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Hydrogenation of Alkynes
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Hydrogenation of Alkynes
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hydrogenation reaction of an alkyne using the Lindlar catalyst always gives a cis-alkene. Explain why.
The hydrogenation reaction of an alkyne using the Lindlar catalyst always gives a cis-alkene. Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the hydrogens are added to different faces of the alkyne.
B
Because both hydrogens are added to the same face of the alkyne in a concerted manner.
C
Because of the higher stability of the cis alkene.
D
None of these.