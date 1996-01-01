(i) Determine the percentage of the twist-boat conformers present in a sample of deuterated cyclohexane at room temperature if the free energy of the most stable chair conformer of deuterated cyclohexane is 23.6 kJ/mol lower than that of the twist-boat conformer.

(ii) Does your answer agree with the statement that says there is no more than one twist-boat conformer for every 10,000 chair conformers?

