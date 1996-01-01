4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Barrier To Rotation
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Barrier To Rotation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Determine the percentage of the twist-boat conformers present in a sample of deuterated cyclohexane at room temperature if the free energy of the most stable chair conformer of deuterated cyclohexane is 23.6 kJ/mol lower than that of the twist-boat conformer.
(ii) Does your answer agree with the statement that says there is no more than one twist-boat conformer for every 10,000 chair conformers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 0.00236%
(ii): Yes
B
(i): 0.00733%
(ii): Yes
C
(i): 49.5%
(ii): No
D
(i): 49.8%
(ii): No
