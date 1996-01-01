3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction between HCOO− and HCl given below, identify the following:
(i) The acid on the left side of the chemical equation.
(ii) The base on the left side of the chemical equation.
HCOO−(aq) + HCl(aq) → HCOOH(aq) + Cl−(aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): HCl
(ii): HCOO−
B
(i): HCOO−
(ii): HCl
C
(i): HCOOH
(ii): Cl−
D
(i): Cl−
(ii): HCOOH
