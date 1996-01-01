9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Acetylide
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Acetylide
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compute the Keq of the given acid-base reaction, and state if the base used is good enough to remove a proton from acetylene to produce acetylide anion.
Compute the Keq of the given acid-base reaction, and state if the base used is good enough to remove a proton from acetylene to produce acetylide anion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Keq = 1015.8
-CN is not good enough to remove a proton from acetylene to produce acetylide anion.
B
Keq = 10-15.8
-CN is good enough to remove a proton from acetylene to produce acetylide anion.
C
Keq = 1016
-CN is good enough to remove a proton from acetylene to produce acetylide anion.
D
Keq = 10-16
-CN is not good enough to remove a proton from acetylene to produce acetylide anion.