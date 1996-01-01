13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Grignard Reaction
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Reformatsky reaction can be used for the nucleophilic addition to the carbonyl of a ketone or an aldehyde. The reaction uses an organozinc reagent instead of a Grignard reagent. This organozinc reagent can be produced by the treatment of an α-bromo ester with zinc. The organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent therefore it can not be used for the nucleophilic addition to an ester.
Show how the given compound can be produced using a Reformatsky reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D