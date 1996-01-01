7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following S N2 reactions would proceed faster? Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction (b) should proceed faster due to the presence of a more reactive nucleophile.
B
Reaction (a) should proceed faster due to the presence of a more reactive nucleophile.
C
Both reactions would proceed at the same rate.
D
None of these.