5. Chirality
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
5. Chirality What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the relationship of the given structure with each of the following structures as enantiomers, diastereomers, or identical compounds.
Identify the relationship of the given structure with each of the following structures as enantiomers, diastereomers, or identical compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Identical compounds
(b) Enantiomers
(c) Diastereomers
(d) Identical compounds
(b) Enantiomers
(c) Diastereomers
(d) Identical compounds
B
(a) Enantiomers
(b) Identical compounds
(c) Enantiomers
(d) Diastereomers
(b) Identical compounds
(c) Enantiomers
(d) Diastereomers
C
(a) Enantiomers
(b) Constitutional isomers
(c) Enantiomers
(d) Enantiomers
(b) Constitutional isomers
(c) Enantiomers
(d) Enantiomers
D
(a) Constitutional isomers
(b) Enantiomers
(c) Diastereomers
(d) Enantiomers
(b) Enantiomers
(c) Diastereomers
(d) Enantiomers