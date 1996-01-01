6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Entropy
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hydrogenation of 2-butene to produce butane is shown below:
In terms of entropy, is the reaction favored or disfavored?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The hydrogenation of 2-butene to produce butane is favored in terms of entropy.
B
The hydrogenation of 2-butene to produce butane is disfavored in terms of entropy.