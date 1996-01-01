6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Entropy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
At room temperature the reaction between propene (CH2=CH−CH3) and hydrogen gas (H2) to form propane (CH3−CH2−CH3) goes to completion when a platinum catalyst is present in the reaction mixture.
Determine the signs of ΔH° and ΔS° for this addition reaction based on the information given above.
Explain these signs in terms of freedom of motion and bonding.
CH2=CH−CH3 + H2 (Pt catalyst) → CH3−CH2−CH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
∆Sº is negative because there is a loss of freedom of motion.
∆Hº is negative because a strong sigma bond and a weak pi bond are replaced by two strong sigma bonds.
B
∆Sº is negative because there is a loss of freedom of motion.
∆Hº is positive because alkanes have higher energy than the corresponding alkenes.
C
∆Sº is positive because alkanes have more freedom of motion.
∆Hº is negative because a strong sigma bond and a weak pi bond are replaced by two strong sigma bonds.
D
∆Sº is positive because alkanes have more freedom of motion.
∆Hº is positive because alkanes have higher energy than the corresponding alkenes.
