10. Addition Reactions
10. Addition Reactions Hydrohalogenation
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the products obtained in the reaction of (Z)-3,4-dimethylhex-3-ene and (E)-3,4-dimethylhex-3-ene with HCl. Show the stereochemistry if stereoisomers are formed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both (Z)-3,4-dimethylhex-3-ene and (E)-3,4-dimethylhex-3-ene form the same products.
B
C
D
