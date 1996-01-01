10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
10. Addition Reactions Hydrohalogenation
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw a plausible mechanism for the reaction given below. Identify all the carbocation intermediates as primary, secondary, or tertiary. Why does the initial carbocation rearrange?
Draw a plausible mechanism for the reaction given below. Identify all the carbocation intermediates as primary, secondary, or tertiary. Why does the initial carbocation rearrange?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The initial tertiary carbocation rearranges to a secondary carbocation to release the ring strain.
B
The initial tertiary carbocation rearranges to a secondary carbocation to release the ring strain.
C
The initial tertiary carbocation rearranges to a secondary carbocation to release the ring strain.
D
The initial tertiary carbocation rearranges to a secondary carbocation to release the ring strain.