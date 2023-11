Adding substituents to a benzene ring affects its reactivity in various ways. Classify the given substituents in the following ways (choose one for each part):

Substituents: –OCH 3 , –SO 3 H, –C(CH 3 ) 3 , –Cl





i) Electron-withdrawing group or electron-donating group?

ii) Participates in induction, resonance, or hyperconjugation?

iii) Ortho/para or meta director?