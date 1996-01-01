18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the resonance contributors of phenoxide and phenol and explain why phenoxide is more reactive than phenol toward EAS.
Draw the resonance contributors of phenoxide and phenol and explain why phenoxide is more reactive than phenol toward EAS.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Phenoxide is more reactive because resonance structures of phenol shows a -I effect.
B
Phenoxide is more reactive because resonance structures of phenoxide are less stable.
C
Phenoxide is more reactive because resonance structures of phenol have a negative charge on oxygen..
D
Phenoxide is more reactive because resonance structures of phenoxide are more stable.