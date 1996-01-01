10. Addition Reactions
Addition Reaction
10. Addition Reactions
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The compounds α-pinene and β-pinene are just some of the terpenes that can be produced from geranyl diphosphate. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for the conversion of geranyl diphosphate to β-pinene. Assume that an enzyme active site has an abundance of the acid/base needed.
